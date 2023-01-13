Home

Australia Pull Out Of Afghanistan Series: Political Stand And Morally Thin Ice

This is not the first time that Afghanistan have been denied of cricket exposure in Australia.

New Delhi: The recent decision by Cricket Australia (CA) to pull out of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series with Afghanistan is something that once more throws up the age-old discussion of how politics and sports should be kept aside, but never really happens. The call, made as per CA to protest the restrictions on education for and employment for girls and women by the Taliban government in Afghanistan, throws up yet another instance when the Australian cricket authorities, with the blessings of their government, have taken a moral stand on something related to Afghanistan. As always, there are two sides to this stand, with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and assorted Afghan players protesting the move.

Time and again, all world federations have objected to brining politics into sport. The International Olympic Committee has stiff penalties about athletes making political statements during their events, and even FIFA has regulations. One wonders where the International Cricket Council stands on this.

Australia may have a point in protesting the Taliban decisions, but would they be happy is painted with a similar brush?

Just recently, an Indian journalist had highlighted the rampant racism that he had to suffer at various Australian cricket stadia and just on Friday, star Australian opener Usman Khawaja has been quoted as saying that there was bias in CA’s selection process.

So where does the CA, or the Australian government, stand on that?

Let’s say India were scheduled for a series in Australia and pulled out, objecting to this bias and cases of rampant racism that were highlighted. We can be sure that CA and the government would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the series goes through, since the financial ramifications would be quite significant if the series fell through.

Afghanistan are in a similar position, The ACB is not the most cash-rich federation and any kind of financial support that comes through the series they play, which are far and few.

Ace Afghan Rashid Khan has gone on record, after CA’s decision, to reconsider his future in the Big Bash League (BBL). But his franchise could very well wave a contract in his face and CA will definitely not intervene if that happens.

Politics and sports make strange bedfellows. They are incompatible and should not even be in the same room, but invariably they are correlated, irrespective of what noises are made outside. It is an unsavoury stand, even if right, to mix the two. This is a very avoidable piece of thin ice and no one can risk falling through it.