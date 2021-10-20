Sydney, Oct 20: Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has suffered a mild concussion while fielding, leading to his withdrawal from an intra-squad match of his state team New South Wales (NSW) in Sydney on Tuesday, said Cricket NSW on Wednesday.Also Read - Good News For Tourists From Australia, Other Countries, They Will Soon Get 500,000 Free Visas to Visit India | Details Here

It also added that Lyon is expected to be available for NSW's opening match in Sheffield Shield against Victoria at Drummoyne Oval on October 27.

"In NSW's 3-day intra-squad trial match that began yesterday, Test spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a mild concussion and as a precaution has withdrawn from the rest of the fixture. Lyon was injured while fielding late in the day, after bowling 20 well executed overs (1/79), and is expected to play in next week's Sheffield Shield opener," said Cricket NSW on its website.

This is the second news in a week about an Australia Test player suffering from concussion. Last week, young batter Will Pucovski suffered a concussion a during a practice session with his state side Victoria. As of now, there is no news on the 23-year-old’s availability for Victoria in the domestic season.

The 33-year-old Lyon has played 100 Tests for Australia after making his debut in 2011 and has taken 399 wickets so far at an average of 32.12.