Australia will be keeping their fingers crossed over the availability of their captain Aaron Finch for the ODI series against West Indies in Barbados beginning on July 21. Finch had been managing an issue with his right knee till he twisted it while fielding in the final T20I on Saturday (IST).Also Read - Highlights West Indies vs Australia As It Happened, 5th T20I Match: Lewis' Blitz Powers Hosts to a 16-Run Win

The 34-year-old had to briefly leave the ground. Finch appeared in discomfort in a chase of 200, especially when running between the wickets for a second a run on an overthrow. Also Read - Highlights West Indies vs Australia, 4th T20I Latest Updates: Mitchell Marsh's All-Round Show Powers Australia to a Four-Run Win

Australia lost the final T20I by 16 runs and lost the series 1-4. Matthew Wade, Australia’s vice-captain in the T20Is, was unsure about his chances of playing the ODIs and also Finch’s availability. “Going forward in the one-dayers, I have no idea what will happen there. I am probably not expecting to play, especially if Finchy plays, but if he doesn’t there might be an opportunity for me to play,” Wade told cricket.com.au. Also Read - ICC Rankings 2021: Babar Azam Consolidates No.1 Position in ODI Charts, Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Occupy 2nd And 3rd Spots Respectively

Wade, who last played an ODI in September 2017, captained Australia in the Sydney T20I against India last year when Finch was absent.

“I love to captain whenever I get an opportunity. I captained in the T20s (against India last summer), and we’ve got plenty of different leaders here. Moises is a really good leader, Adam Zampa is getting better and better, ‘Starcy’ and ‘Hoff’ (Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood) go about their thing. Captaining is pretty easy at this level with those experienced guys around so if I got the opportunity, I’d jump at it,” said Wade.

Pat Cummins is the designated vice-captain. But with him and many regulars unavailable, it would be interesting to see who captains the side if Finch is not playing. The last time Australia played ODIs, it was against India last year and Alex Carey served as the deputy to Finch.