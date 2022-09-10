New Delhi: Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch has retired from ODI cricket on Saturday. His decision came after he struggled with his form in the last 7 innings.Also Read - Highlights Aus vs NZ 1st ODI Cricket Score Update: Australia Beat New Zealand By 2 Wickets

"It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories", Finch said in a Press Release from Cricket Australia.

"I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides. Equally, I have been blessed by all those I have played with and the many people behind the scenes", he told.

“It is time now to give a new leader the best possible opportunity to prepare for and win the next World Cup. I thank all of those who have helped and supported my journey to this point”, he further added.

”On behalf of Australian Cricket, I would like to congratulate Aaron on his vast contribution as captain of the Australian Men’s ODI team and as a wonderful exponent of the 50-over format”, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said.

“Aaron is an enormously gifted and determined player whose outstanding deeds with the bat have been matched by his strong and inspiring leadership. His decision to step aside from the ODI captaincy now is typical of his selfless approach to the game”, CEO said.

“I’m delighted Aaron will lead the Australian team into the forthcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup where his leadership, experience and tactical nous will be integral to the defence of our T20 World Cup title on home soil”, he added.

Finch played a total of 145 matches, scoring at an average of almost 40 with over 5000 runs to his name and 17 centuries under his belt.