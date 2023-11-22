Home

Australia T20I Series, A Perfect Opportunity For India’s Rinku Singh, Reckons Aakash Chopra

Rinku Singh made his India debut against Ireland and impressed everyone with 75 runs in two games at a strike rate of 208.33.

Rinku Singh made his debut for India against Ireland in August. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Former cricketer Aakash Chopra opined that the upcoming five-match T20I series will be extremely crucial for Rinku Singh which starts in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. With the T20 World Cup looking large, th southpaw’s show against Australia will be closely monitored. Led by new captain Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team is expected to fly to Vizag on Wednesday.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star made his India debut against Ireland and smashed 75 runs at a strike rate of 208.33 in two matches. He was also a part of India’s Asian Games champion squad in China.

“Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma – important players. It’s a massive series for Rinku Singh, as was the previous one and the one before that because he has been consistently doing well. He scores runs while batting down the order,” said Chopra on his YouTube Channel.

Putting all disappointment aside, Rinku Singh will play for India in 3 days time 🦁🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/YEObjP1E0Q — KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) November 20, 2023

The cricketer-turned-commentator-cum-analyst also opined that middle-order batter Tilak Varma will be eager to stake his claim in the Indian side after making an impressive debut in West Indies.

“Tilak Varma also did well when he was given the job. The Ireland series was not good, if it had been good, he might have been in the World Cup’s scheme of things. He might have even played in the final. You would have got a left-handed batter who could have bowled off-spin,” he said.

The Mumbai Indians batter played nine T20Is so far amassing 231 runs at a strike rate of 142.59. With all the top stars being rested, the Indian side boasts a lot of youngsters, mostly from the Asian Games squad.

