Australia To Continue With Steve Smith As Opener Until Home Test Series Vs India: Andrew McDonald

Steve Smith got a promotion in the Australian batting order after David Warner retired from Tests after the Pakistan series.

Steve Smith is just four Test matches old as a full time opener.

Christchurch: Australia head coach Andrew McDonald hinted that he is going to continue with Steve Smith as an opener, despite his below-par show in recent times, until the India series later this year at home. Rohit Sharma’s India will be travelling to Australia in November 2024 to January 2025 to defend the Border-Gavaskar trophy they have retained in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Smith, who used to be a regular in the middle order in the Australian batting line-up, moved up in the ladder from the home series against West Indies earlier this year after David Warner retired from the longest format of the game. Warner retired after the home Test series against Pakistan.

“They await (challenges against India), and I think it will be an internal motivator for him. He wants to open, it’s a position that he came to us around and we think he can make it work,” McDonald told cricket.com.au.

However, his numbers up the order hasn’t been up to the mark. The 34-year-old has managed just one fifty, an unbeaten 91 against Windies at Brisbane, while making scores of 12, 11, 6, 31, 0, 11 and 9 in the rest of the innings. However, McDonald did not read too much into the stats.

“He’ll be able to work through that, it’s a new challenge for him, it’s a new position. If you’re bringing in a new opener and you gave them four Test matches, and then said ‘okay; we’re going to shift that after four Test matches’ would you think that’s fair or unfair? I think that’s reasonably unfair,” McDonald said.

The former Australian all-rounder said it will take some special efforts by any player to bring in changes to the current order of the line-up. “That’s not to say there won’t be changes, but at the moment we’ve won two-nil here (against New Zealand), and had a 12-Test run where we won eight with (four) of those being away (in England and NZ),” McDonald said.

“It’s going to be a hard group to infiltrate, it will take something special I think,” he signed off.

