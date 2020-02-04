After a dominant run in Australia’s premier T20 competition – Big Bash League (BBL), experienced all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has returned to Australia’s limited-overs squad for South Africa tour later this month. Maxwell last played for Australia in October last year before taking a break from cricket, citing mental health issues. Maxwell played for franchise Melbourne Stars in the BBL.

Apart from Maxwell, Mathew Wade and Mitchell Marsh have also earned a shock recall for Australia’s ODI and T20I squads for South Africa series. Both Wade and Marsh have been included to both squads. This will be Marsh’s first outing in Australian colours since he fractured his hand after punching a wall after his dismissal in Sheffield Shield match.

Surprisingly, BBL’s ‘Player of the tournament’ Marcus Stoinis, who is also Maxwell’s teammate in Stars, has failed to find a spot in both the squads.

Stoinis finished as the BBL’s 2020 highest run-getter with 612 runs at an impressive average of 55.63 in the league stage. Meanwhile, he also broke the league record for the highest individual score, belting an unbeaten 147 from 79 balls at the MCG last month, and was also adjudged the ‘Player of the Tournament’.



“(Stoinis) was unlucky to miss out due to the makeup of the current top order,” Australia men’s national team selector Trevor Hohns was quoted as saying by the ICC.

“It is terrific to have a backup player of his calibre in such good form,” he added.

Australia will take on the Proteas in a three-match T20I series and as many ODIs’, starting February 21 in Johannesburg.

Australia T20I Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Australia ODI Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.