Australia vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Bangla Tigers seize control as hosts face suffer another batting collapse on day 3

Australia needed a strong start in their second innings but once again found themselves in trouble

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Alex Carey and Cameron Green walking out after batting on day 3 of Australia vs Bangladesh, 1st Test at Darwin. (Credits: X/Australia Cricket)

Bangladesh moved closer to a historic Test victory over Australia after the hosts struggled with the bat again on the third day of the first Test in Darwin.

Australia ended the day at 161/4 in their second innings and still trail Bangladesh by 67 runs. The visitors need only six more wickets to complete what would be their first Test win in Australia.

The day began with Bangladesh looking to push their first-innings total beyond Australia’s 198. They had already built a strong position on Friday after Tanzid Hasan scored his maiden Test century and Najmul Hossain Shanto made 84.

Australia finally made progress on Saturday, with Josh Hazlewood taking control of the attack. The fast bowler picked up all four remaining Bangladesh wickets and finished with 6/89.

Hazlewood’s biggest moment came when he dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz to complete his 300th Test wicket. He became only the ninth Australian bowler to reach the landmark. His six-wicket haul was also his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

However, Bangladesh had already done enough damage. Mehidy scored 65 and helped the lower order add important runs as Bangladesh were bowled out for 426. That gave them a massive 228-run lead.

Australia needed a strong start in their second innings but once again found themselves in trouble. Jake Weatherald was dismissed for a duck, while Travis Head fell cheaply. Marnus Labuschagne made 31 before being dismissed, leaving Australia struggling at 53/3.

Steve Smith then tried to steady the innings. The former captain scored 44 and looked set to play a key role before Mehidy Hasan Miraz removed him.

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Cameron Green and Alex Carey then gave Australia some hope. Green remained unbeaten on 43, while Carey was 19 not out at stumps. The pair helped Australia avoid further damage before the close.

Green also survived a huge scare when a delivery from Taskin Ahmed hit the stumps but failed to dislodge the bails. The ball ran away for a boundary, giving the Australian batter a fortunate escape.

Bangladesh’s bowlers kept the pressure on throughout the final session, with Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy among those making life difficult for the Australian batters.

Australia are lagging behind by 67 runs and that’s why the fourth day will be crucial. Green and Carey must first wipe out the deficit before the hosts can think about setting Bangladesh a target.

Earlier in the Test match, Australia had won the toss and elected to bat first.