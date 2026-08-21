Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test Predicted 11: Matt Renshaw, Shoriful Islam IN, Tanzid Hasan is…

Pat Cummins-led Australia have dropped opener Jack Weatherald and replaced him with Matt Renshaw for the second Test vs Bangladesh in Mackay starting on Saturday.

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Australia captain Pat Cummins bowls in the nets at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. (Source: X)

Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test: Pat Cummins-led Australia have been jolted by a stunning loss at the hands of Bangladesh by nine wickets in Darwin last week. Now both teams will head into the second Test beginning at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay from Saturday with the hosts staring at the prospects of an embarrassing series defeat.

In the aftermath of the first Test loss, the home team have made a big change at the top of the order for the second Test in Mackay. Jake Weatherald, who was part of the Australian side which decimated England to win the Ashes series, has been dropped and there will be a new opening pair in Mackay.

Matt Renshaw has been recalled to the side and will be opening the batting with Travis Head. The left-handed batter will be returning to the Test arena after more than 3 years.

“We just want his best. I think some of the kind of chat about Renners in the past is he can look different from day to day,” Australian captain Pat Cummins said in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

“I think now, when you get to your back half of your career as a batter, you want to really know what you look like at your best and I think he does that. That’s the hope with Renners, is to keep bringing your best version every day. That’s being nice and sharp, putting a bit of pressure back on the bowlers,” Cummins said.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon managed to hold on to his place in the playing 11, barely an hour after Cummins had admitted in the pre-match press conference that playing an all-pace attack with Scott Boland returning was very much on the cards. Lyon hasn’t missed a home Test match since 2012, when he was dropped against India at the WACA.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have a couple of injury concerns ahead of the second Test at Mackay, which will become the 12th venue in Australia to host a Test match. Tanzid Hasan, who scored is maiden Test century in the first Test, woke up with a stiff neck couple of days back.

Former captain and experienced batter Mushfiqur Rahim had also taken a painful blow on the fingers in the nets on Thursday. “Even if we get one percent better in some areas, then we will have to make sure that that’s there. But we know that they are going to change their game; they’re going to come harder at us,” Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons said ahead of the second Test.

With pacer Shoriful Islam declared fit, Bangladesh could have a selection dilemma on their hands. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto can be tempted to play Shoriful in place of left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

In that scenario, Mehidy Hasan Miraz will play as the sole spinner in the playing 11. Mehidy is only the second overseas offspinner after Graeme Swann to take a five-wicket haul in Australia in this century.

Ahead of his 50th Test, find out what makes Alex Carey such an important member of the Aussie team #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/YjIRbnTRlR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 21, 2026

Australia vs Bangladesh 2026 2nd Test match Predicted 11

Australia: Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam/Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain