Australia Vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, And Injury Updates For Today’s AUS Vs BAN ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 43 In Pune

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43: The semifinal berth already sealed, Australia would like to continue their dominant run in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, when they take on Shakib Al Hasan-less Bangladesh in their final league encounter on Saturday at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The five-time champions started with two losses but since then have won six matches on the trot, lastest against Afghanistan, powered by Glenn Maxwell’s 201 not out. On the other hand, Bangladesh, who started as the third-ranked side are now battling to stay outside of bottom three, to boost their 2025 ICC Champions Trophy qualification. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be missing Shakib Al Hasan against Australia, who has already left home following an injury. Najmul Hossain Shanto will be leading Bangladesh in Shakib’s absence. Australia will be facing South Africa in the semifinals.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for AUS vs BAN Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das

Batters: David Warner, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Hasan Miraz, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc

AUS vs BAN: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c)/Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood/Sean Abbott

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Shakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Miraz, Tawhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Anamul Haque

