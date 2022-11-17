live

Highlights | Australia vs England Scorecard, 1st ODI: AUS Ride On Smith, Warner Fifties To Beat ENG

Updated: November 17, 2022 6:39 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Aus vs Eng 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score

Highlights | Australia vs England Scorecard, 1st ODI

Australia beat England by 6 wickets.

After a scintillating season of T20 cricket, it is now time for the ODIs where Australia host England on Thursday in the first ODI at the Adelaide Oval. Australia, who were the defending champions in the T20 World Cup, could not even make the knockouts and hence they will look for a fresh start. England on the other hand would like to continue their dominance in white-ball cricket. There is an ODI World Cup coming up next year and hence this is a good opportunity for teams to start prepping.

Live Updates

  • 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: That’s it! Steve Smith seals the deal for Australia with a huge six off Dawid Malan in the 47th over. Smith finished on 80 not out. AUS 291/4

  • 4:38 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Australia need 16 more runs from the last six overs with Steve Smith batting on 67. How fast can Australia seal the deal? AUS 272/4

  • 4:29 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Australia need just 31 runs to win the first ODI. Steve Smith is all set with an unbeaten 60 and is expected to finish the game soon. AUS 257/4

  • 4:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Australia are cruising towards a comfortable win oh as I type Alex Carey is out. Tries to reverse sweep, connects well but finds the fielder at the deep point. AUS 244/4

  • 4:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: 50 for Steve Smith and it is a tremendous knock by the former Australia captain. An in-form Smith makes a lot of difference to the Australian team. AUS 238/3

  • 3:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Steve Smith is just 4 runs away from a brilliant half-century.

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: WICKET: Australia need 73 more runs to win so a couple more wickets now can make the game interesting.

  • 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: WICKET: Back-to-back wickets for England as Marcus Labuschagne departs as well. However, Australia are in firm control of the game. AUS 206/3

  • 3:24 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: WICKET! David Warner misses a golden opportunity to score a century. He pulls one straight to deep square off the bowling of David Willey. AUS 200/1

  • 3:07 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Australia are running away with the game with Warner cruising towards a brilliant century. Steve Smith is looking solid at the other end. ENG need a miracle to bounce back from this situation. AUS 180/1

Published Date: November 17, 2022 6:37 PM IST

