LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Malan Hits Timely TON

Updated: November 17, 2022 12:44 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Aus vs Eng 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score

After a scintillating season of T20 cricket, it is now time for the ODIs where Australia host England on Thursday in the first ODI at the Adelaide Oval. Australia, who were the defending champions in the T20 World Cup, could not even make the knockouts and hence they will look for a fresh start. England on the other hand would like to continue their dominance in white-ball cricket. There is an ODI World Cup coming up next year and hence this is a good opportunity for teams to start prepping.

  • 12:43 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: England finish on 287/9 and that’s a very good score to finish on. They were down and out but Dawid Malan whacked a brilliant century to put England back in the game.

  • 12:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: WICKET! Luke Wood is caught behind off Pat Cummins. The Australian skipper has been brilliant today.

  • 12:29 PM IST

  • 12:17 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Another lusty blow by Dawid Malan. He has been superb today and has single-handedly put England in a position of strength.

  • 12:13 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Dropped! Mitchell Starc has dropped David Willey off his own bowling, will it prove costly?

  • 12:07 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Malan has now put his paddle on the accelerator as the batter started sending the ball to the boundary. This was a good over for England as the side put 11 runs on board.
    ENG 232/7 (42)

  • 12:05 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: This was the good over by Mitchell Starc as the pacer keep Malan silent.

    ENG 221/7 (41)

  • 11:58 AM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: What a great inning by Dawid Malan the batter will now look for a strong chasable total. 40 overs done. Visitors will now look for a big total.
    ENG 213/7 (40)

  • 11:56 AM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: What a great inning by Dawid Malan the batter smashed a timely ton on 107 balls to remove the pressure from the visitors.

    ENG 206/7 (39.2)

  • 11:46 AM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: JORDAN DEPARTS!!!!. Zampa gets another wicket what great bowling by the Hosts.

    ENG 199/7 (36.5)

Published Date: November 17, 2022 11:55 AM IST

Updated Date: November 17, 2022 12:44 PM IST