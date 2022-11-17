live

LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: ENG Bleed After Top Order Collapse, AUS On Top

LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and get all live score updates here. Also, check LIVE streaming details...

Updated: November 17, 2022 9:38 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Sam Billings

9* (12) 1x4, 0x6

Dawid Malan

14 (20) 3x4, 0x6

Cameron Green

(1.3-0-7-0)*

Pat Cummins

(5-0-22-2)
Aus vs Eng 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score

LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI

After a scintillating season of T20 cricket, it is now time for the ODIs where Australia host England on Thursday in the first ODI at the Adelaide Oval. Australia, who were the defending champions in the T20 World Cup, could not even make the knockouts and hence they will look for a fresh start. England on the other hand would like to continue their dominance in white-ball cricket. There is an ODI World Cup coming up next year and hence this is a good opportunity for teams to start prepping.

Live Updates

  • 9:37 AM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: What a great over by Cameron Green the bowler just gave four runs. What great bowling. ENG 38/3 (9)

  • 9:33 AM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Cameron Green comes to bowl the ninth over.

  • 9:31 AM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: This was a great over by Pat Cummins as the bowler just gave two runs and scalped a wicket.

    ENG 33/3 (8)

  • 9:29 AM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: WICKETT!!!!! Australia again gets a breakthrough. What a brilliant performance by the side. James Vince departs by making five runs. England needs to look into the game.

    ENG 31/3 (7.1)

  • 9:26 AM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: The T20 World Cup winner England is struggling against Australia. England needs a strong partnership to stay in the game otherwise losing wickets will put pressure on the side. This was a good over for the batting team as the side managed to put in eight runs. ENG 31/2 (7)

  • 9:13 AM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score: Back-to-back wickets for Australia. Pat Cummins removed Phil Salt as he was caught at second slip by Steve Smith before Mitchell Starc cleaned up Jason Roy in the next over. Australia on top early on. ENG 20-2

  • 8:57 AM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score: A boundary by Salt helps Australia fetch 5 runs in the first over.

  • 8:57 AM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score: Phil Salt and Jason Roy are opening for England. Mitchell Starc to open the attack for Australia

  • 8:39 AM IST

  • 8:31 AM IST
    Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
    England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood, Olly Stone

Published Date: November 17, 2022 9:34 AM IST

Updated Date: November 17, 2022 9:38 AM IST