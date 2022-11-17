live

LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: ENG Bleed After Top Order Collapse, AUS On Top

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule England 49/3 (10.3) Run Rate: (Current: 4.67) Last Wicket: James Vince c Alex Carey b Pat Cummins 5 (6) - 31/3 in 7.1 Over Sam Billings 9 * (12) 1x4, 0x6 Dawid Malan 14 (20) 3x4, 0x6 Cameron Green (1.3-0-7-0) * Pat Cummins (5-0-22-2)

LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI

After a scintillating season of T20 cricket, it is now time for the ODIs where Australia host England on Thursday in the first ODI at the Adelaide Oval. Australia, who were the defending champions in the T20 World Cup, could not even make the knockouts and hence they will look for a fresh start. England on the other hand would like to continue their dominance in white-ball cricket. There is an ODI World Cup coming up next year and hence this is a good opportunity for teams to start prepping.

