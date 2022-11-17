live

LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Zampa Snares Buttler; Malan Key to BIG Score

LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI:

Updated: November 17, 2022 11:16 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Liam Dawson

11* (15) 0x4, 0x6

Dawid Malan

70 (79) 7x4, 2x6

Cameron Green

(5-0-22-0)*

Ashton Agar

(2-0-14-0)
Aus vs Eng 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score

LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI

After a scintillating season of T20 cricket, it is now time for the ODIs where Australia host England on Thursday in the first ODI at the Adelaide Oval. Australia, who were the defending champions in the T20 World Cup, could not even make the knockouts and hence they will look for a fresh start. England on the other hand would like to continue their dominance in white-ball cricket. There is an ODI World Cup coming up next year and hence this is a good opportunity for teams to start prepping.

LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and get all live score updates here. Also, check LIVE streaming details…

Live Updates

  • 11:14 AM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: 30 overs already done. England’s side is looking for a comeback after losing the wickets in quick succession. Dawid Malan put visitors on top so far.

    ENG 157/5 (30)

  • 11:06 AM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: This was a good over for Australia as the bowler just gave three runs. Australia is looking for another wicket. ENG 147/5 (28)

  • 11:02 AM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Malan is in great touch the batter is looking confident. What a great show by Malan. This was the good over for England as the batter put 12 runs from the over. ENG 144/5 (27)

  • 10:58 AM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: FIFTY FOR MALAN! A good innings from him. Much needed one and need to play a big one here! Fuller and outside off, Malan drives it to deep cover for a single.

  • 10:56 AM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Dawid Malan completed his half-century now the batter has to look for a bigger one the Hundred.

    ENG 130/5 (25.3)

  • 10:48 AM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Dawid Malan is still in the game and the batter is really playing good innings. Malan is just eight runs away from his half-century.
    ENG 118/5 (23.1)

  • 10:47 AM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: WICKET!!!!!!! Adam Zampa breaks the partnership as the bowler picked up Jos Buttler.

  • 10:46 AM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: This partnership really working for a strong total as the partnership has already crossed 50 runs stand. Both batters will have to keep this momentum going to remove pressure and score a competitive total.

  • 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Adam Zampa comes to bowl the 20th over.

  • 10:28 AM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Jos Buttler is looking set as the batter is in great form. England needs a long and promising inning from Buttler. Malan is also playing on 34 runs and the batter is looking set. Both batters are working for a partnership. This was the nice over for Australia as Starc just gave three runs. ENG 97/4 (19)

Published Date: November 17, 2022 10:58 AM IST

Updated Date: November 17, 2022 11:16 AM IST