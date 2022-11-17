live

LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Warner-Head Put Hosts In Cruise Control

LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and get all live score updates here. Also, check LIVE streaming details...

Updated: November 17, 2022 2:18 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

David Warner

56* (49) 8x4, 1x6

Travis Head

44 (44) 5x4, 1x6

Chris Jordan

(2.3-0-15-0)*

Liam Dawson

(1-0-8-0)
Aus vs Eng 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score

LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI

After a scintillating season of T20 cricket, it is now time for the ODIs where Australia host England on Thursday in the first ODI at the Adelaide Oval. Australia, who were the defending champions in the T20 World Cup, could not even make the knockouts and hence they will look for a fresh start. England on the other hand would like to continue their dominance in white-ball cricket. There is an ODI World Cup coming up next year and hence this is a good opportunity for teams to start prepping.

Live Updates

  • 2:17 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: David Warner already completed 50 runs mark and Travis Head has also crossed 40 runs mark. Australia is on the strong side as of now. The side needs 185 runs to win the game.
    AUS 103/0 (15)

  • 2:13 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: This was a good over by Chris Jordan as the bowler just gave three runs. England needs more overs like this to put the Hosts under pressure. AUS 95/0 (14)

  • 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: This partnership is really troubling the bowlers as England is struggling to scalp a wicket. This was a good over for Australia as the side managed to score six runs without any loss. AUS 92/0 (13)

  • 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Warner looking dangerous, hits back-to-back three boundaries to Wood.
    AUS 78/0 (11)

  • 1:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Travis Head putting on the show. Hit two boundaries to Wood.

    AUS 65/0 (10)

  • 1:46 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: David Warner and Travis Head stand crossed 50 runs both the batters are in a good rhythm. AUS 51/0 (8)

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: England’s bowling is struggling in the game as the batters are looking set on the crease.

  • 1:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: England is looking for the breakthrough to make a comeback in the game. Warner and Travis Head gives a good start.

    AUS 44/0 (7)

  • 1:38 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: What a shot by Warner. Goes down on knees and sweeps behind square for a maximum. Australia are cruising along nicely.

  • 1:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Runs are flowing for Australia and England look a little down and out. Warner and Head have got Australia off to perfect start.

