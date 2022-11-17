Australia vs England 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch in India

With the T20 World Cup done and dusted, it is time for teams to prepare for the ODI World Cup that takes place in India next year. In a bid to start afresh after missing out on making the knockouts of the T20 WC, Australia look to start on a winning note when they host England in the first ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

When will the first ODI match between Australia (AUS) and England (ENG) be played?

The first ODI match between Australia and England will take place on November 17, Thursday.

Where will the first ODI match Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) be played?

The first ODI match between Australia and England will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the first ODI match Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) begin?

The first ODI match between Australia and England will begin at 8:50 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) first ODI match?

Australia vs England first ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) first ODI match?

Australia vs England first ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Australia vs England Possible XIs

Australia Predicted Line-up: David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

England Predicted Line-up: Jason Roy, James Vince, Phil Salt, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (c and w/k), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Olly Stone