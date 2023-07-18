Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Australia vs England Dream11 Prediction For 4th Ashes Test: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs
Check here the Australia vs England dream11 prediction for today's 4th Ashes Test match to be played at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.
Australia and England are coming off a break of 10 days after the epic third Test of the Ashes. The two sides will face each other at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on July 19. This series has shown us some brilliant performances and the fourth Ashes Test would not be any different. England have managed to keep their hopes in the series alive after winning the last fixture. Brilliant comebacks from Mark Wood and Chris Woakes took England home in the last game. Wood was crowned Man of the Match for his efforts and will look to continue his performance in the next fixture. The Three Lions’ ‘Bazball’ approach has kept them in the games and made this series interesting. Their bowling attack will be a key factor for them if they want to get the Ashes Trophy.
As for Australia, they will be figuring out the changes they need to make. David Warner’s form has become a big concern for the team and his place in the side needs to be considered.
England will start the Test as slight favourites and will be looking to ride their winning momentum. But the way the series has gone down has shown that both sides are equally matched. The game could go either way.
Australia vs England Match Details
Date- July 19 2023
Time- 3:30 PM IST
Venue- Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.
Australia vs England Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Steve Smith
Vice-captain: Ben Stokes
Wicket Keeper: Jonny Bairstow
Batsmen: Steve Smith, Joe Root, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head
Allrounders: Mitchell Marsh, Ben Stokes
Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood
Australia vs England Probable XIs:
Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland
England (Probable XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Stuart Broad
Australia vs England Squads:
Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland
England Squad: Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
