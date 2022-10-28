Australia vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 AS IT HAPPENED: Due to constant rain delay and wet outfield, the match has been abandoned without a ball being bowled.Also Read - Babar Azam Reveals Reason Behind Pakistan's Loss Against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

Ireland’s win over England after Australia’s defeat to New Zealand and the abandonment of Afghanistan’s clash with the Irish has left the Super League Group 1 wide open in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. That makes this key clash between defending champions Australia and their arch-rivals England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) even more crucial for both teams as they need to win this match to brighten their chances of making it to the knockout stage.



Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Jordan