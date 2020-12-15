1st Test (D/N) Australia vs India, Adelaide

Team India is set to take on Australia in a four-match Test series, with the first game scheduled to be held from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. The two teams shared the spoils in the limited-overs leg of the ongoing tour. While the hosts recorded a 2-1 win in the three-match ODI series, Team India registered the same margin of victory in the T20I series.

However, none of it will matter when it comes down to the longest format of the game, with both teams expressing their desire to emerge victorious at any cost. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a matter of great honour, and all eyes will be fixed on the TV screen in anticipation of some breathtaking action. Let's take a look at five players who will be ones to watch out for in the first match of the upcoming four-match Test series:

1) Virat Kohli: The Team India skipper is set to head back home following the conclusion of the first Test, having been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Kohli will be eager to ensure a win in the opening tie, in order to provide an early advantage. This will ensure some extra motivation for the batsman, making him a dangerous prospect for the Aussies.

2) Steve Smith: The Australian batsman can be unstoppable if left unchecked which the visitors have already realised, during the ongoing series. Smith’s performance will play a vital role in determining the final result, considering the marathon innings he is capable of.

3) Jasprit Bumrah: The Indian pacer will hold the key, in the absence of Ishant Sharma. Bumrah can be unplayable on his day and will be expected to chip in with regular wickets.

4) Mitchell Starc: The left-arm fast bowler will be a lethal prospect with the pink ball. Starc can get the ball to swing at a high pace, and bowl excellent yorkers which make him one to watch out for.

5) Ravichandran Ashwin: The off-spinner will be Team India’s leader in the spin department, with Ravindra Jadeja expected to be sidelined. Ashwin can deceive even the best with his subtle variations and will post a challenge to the Australian batsmen.