PINK-BALL TEST KEY BATTLES

One of the most enticing aspects of Test matches between Australia and India over the years has been the prospect of watching some of the best in the business battle it out for supremacy. Sachin Tendulkar taking on Shane Warne on the Australian pitches was looked forward to with great excitement. Another enticing face-off was the one between Rahul Dravid and Glenn McGrath. The same excitement is set to return as Australia take on India in a four-match Test series, with the first match set to start from December 17. The game will be held at the Adelaide Oval, marking India's second-ever pink-ball Test. Here's a look at three enticing player face-offs for the first match:

1) Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Starc: Virat Kohli is capable of smashing some of the best in the business, to all parts of the ground on his day. However, Kohli will face a stern challenge when he faces off against left-arm Australian pacer Mitchell Starc. Starc is well capable of bowling at an extreme pace, with the movement generated leaving batsmen bamboozled. The fans will watch with bated breath as two players on top of their respective departments, face off with the desire of dominating the other.

2) Jasprit Bumrah vs Steve Smith: Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will take on Australian batsman Steve Smith, which will be a fine battle to witness. Bumrah can knock out batsmen with his unnerving accuracy and bounce, but Smith will not be easy to dislodge with his rock-solid defence. Getting the Australian out cheaply will be a responsibility entrusted upon Bumrah by skipper Virat Kohli, with the eventual result set to be heavily impacted by this face-off.

3) Nathan Lyon vs Cheteshwar Pujara: Australian spinner Nathan Lyon enjoys a lot of experience and can be quite a game-changer on Australian pitches. However, Pujara with his monk-like patience and determination will hardly be caught unawares by the guile of the spinner. A bad game for the Indian batsman will hand the hosts a massive advantage, and Lyon will be eager to deliver the prized scalp for Australia.