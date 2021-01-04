An upbeat India are set to include Rohit Sharma in their playing XI for the third Test starting January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, the big question is: Who makes way for Rohit? Also Read - Australia vs India, 3rd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Tweets Flight From Melbourne to Sydney 'Turbulent' And 'Scary'

There are a couple of obvious choices including opener Mayank Agarwal and middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari. In all likeliness, Rohit, who has also been named vice-captain for the remainder of the tour, will open the batting, a position he has excelled in since being promoted from middle order last year.

Even Australia are keeping an eye on whom the 33-year-old will replace.

“Obviously, Rohit Sharma is one of the best players in the world going around, so it is going to be a big challenge for us bowlers, but we are going to show our way from it, we love challenging ourself,” Nathan Lyon said at a virtual press conference. “He is a big input for Indian side, so it is going to be interesting to see who they leave out.”

Lyon, the most successful offspinner in Australian Test cricket history, said Australia will have plans ready against Rohit who has scored 2141 runs at 46.54 in 32 Tests including six centuries and 10 fifties.

“But we will have our plans ready for Rohit, and hopefully, we can get on top of him nice and early, but respecting how good a cricketer Rohit is,” Lyon said.

Lyon, who has taken 394 wickets in 98 Tests, reckons that Indian batters have countered him by being aggressive.

“I think they (Indian batsmen) have played me pretty similar. Every series I come up against India, they try to be quite attacking,” he observed.

Australia won the series opener in Adelaide before India bounced back in Melbourne to draw level in the four-match series.