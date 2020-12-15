Australia vs India at 1st Test Adelaide

Virat Kohli-led team India is set to take on Australia in a four-match Test series, with the first game set to start from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. While the Indian team approaches the longest format with a triumph in the T20I series, their record at the venue certainly does not inspire confidence.

Head-to-Head at Adelaide

The visitors have won only two out of 12 Test matches played overall against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. The Indian team has lost seven games with three clashes ending up as drawn encounters. The Indian team has a W/L percentage of 0.285, which is certainly not an impressive statistic.

Pink-Ball Record

The game at the Adelaide Oval will be a pink-ball Test, a format which the hosts enjoy a great record in. The Australian team is unbeaten in the pink-ball version of the longest format of the game. The Indian team is similarly yet to register a defeat, having played their maiden encounter in the format last year against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Kohli Factor

Virat Kohli will be returning back home, following the conclusion of the first Test having been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Kohli has scored seven double centuries, which is the most by an Indian batsman in the longest format.

Rohit, Ishant Setback

Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the team in the absence of the cricketer, whose loss will certainly be felt. The Indian squad is missing out on the services of pace spearhead Ishant Sharma, who has been ruled out of the away tour of Australia. Rohit Sharma will further not be a part of the Adelaide encounter, with the opener set to make an appearance from the third Test of the four-match series.