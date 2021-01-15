Live Updates

  • 8:01 AM IST

    Best use of the break

  • 7:43 AM IST

    India will be pleased with the morning session after losing the toss with Australia captain Tim Paine opting to bat first in the series decider. David Warner and Marcus Harris opened the innings as India started their attack with Mohammed Siraj and debutant T Natarajan. India are fielding an inexperienced bowling attack with a combined experience of just four Tests between them. However, it was the tourists who drew the first blood as Siraj had Warner out for 1 in the first over of the innings. Then Shardul Thakur removed Harris with his first delivery as Australia found themselves in an early trouble at 17/2 in 8.1 overs. It brought together Steve Smith and Marnus Labuchagne and the two began rebuilding the innings. So far, they have managed to do the job pretty well, scoring boundaries when the length and width permitted. They have added 48 runs so far for the third wicket with Smith on 30 off 55 while Labuschagne on 19 off 82. Score 65/2 in 27 overs

  • 7:32 AM IST

    That’s lunch on Day 1 of 4th Test!

  • 7:24 AM IST

    Debutant Washington Sundar pressed into action now. A maiden over to start his Test career. Who would have thought we would be seeing Sundar as the lead India spinner on this tour. But such has been the case that India have been hit by injuries to several first-choice players on the tour forcing them to field a vastly different playing XI from the one that took the field in Adelaide. Only captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have played all four Tests from India this tour.

  • 7:14 AM IST

    Navdeep Saini finally gets an over. This has been the case with the newcomer – he’s the last one to get into the attack. Meanwhile, Saini has started with a maiden. Australia on the road to recovery after jolted early. Score 61/2 in 22 overs

  • 7:02 AM IST

    India vs Australia 2021 Live: Boundaries keep flowing for Australia. Shardul Thakur gets one to move away and Steve Smith drives but gets a thick outside edge for four. But he follows that up with a much controlled shot – driven through mid-off. He has so far collected four fours now and is batting on 25 off 35. Score 57/2

  • 6:58 AM IST

    Over 18: Labuschagne ends Siraj’s seventh over with a cracking boundary – overpitched and drive straight past the bowler for a four, He moves to 15 off 52. Batting alongside him is Steve Smith on 16. Three bowlers used by India so far – Siraj, Natarajan and Shardul. Score 47/2

  • 6:38 AM IST

    Gorgeous from Smith

  • 6:36 AM IST

    So here’s a brief recap for those just logging in – India have been forced to make four changes and given debuts to T Natarajan and Washington Sundar. Australia opted to bat first and lost both their openers inside the first nine overs. Mohammed Siraj drew the first blood in the very first over of the match when he had David Warner caught in the slips. First-change Shardul Thakur then struck with his very first delivery with Marcus Harris being caught at square leg. Since then, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have got together to guide Australia out of the early jolts.

  • 6:34 AM IST

    Drinks break. Steve Smith is in ominous touch today as well. He has just dispatched back-to-back fours of Shardul Thakur followed by a double to move to 15. Batting alongside him his Marnus Labuschagne on 8. Australia 35/2 in 13 overs

Live Cricket Score AUS vs IND, 4th Test, Day 1 The Gabba

A very warm welcome to everyone. From Adelaide horror to Sydney high, the Indian cricket team has had a memorable tour of Australia so far. In the absence of their premier batsman Virat Kohli and pace duo of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, the tourists have given Australia a fight to remember. Yes, the focus has shifted slightly due to an ugly incident in Sydney but that takes nothing away from the intensity with which these two teams have fought. The series is locked at one-all and India are on the backfoot because of the various injury crisis ahead of the fourth Test. As a result, they didn’t reveal their XI on match eve. Also Read - 4th Test Lunch Report: India Remove Openers Cheaply Before Smith And Labuschagne Rebuild

Match Preview

After denting the ego of mighty Australians with their bruised and battered bodies in a Sydney epic, Ajinkya Rahane’s wounded India will take no prisoners in a ‘winners take all’ fourth Test, starting Friday on the liveliest of tracks in the series. Also Read - AUS vs IND: Nathan Lyon Receives Guard of Honour From Australia Teammates in 100th Test Appearance

Australia need a win to regain Border-Gavaskar Trophy but a draw will be enough for India to retain it for another couple of years. There are times when the human body responds differently to the adrenaline rush and the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari have given their million fans a reason to believe in their gumption that was on display in Sydney. Also Read - India vs Australia 4th Test Toss Report: T Natarajan & Washington Sundar Given Debuts in Brisbane

Jasprit Bumrah played with an abdominal strain and didn’t want to come out even though the experience was painful and Ravindra Jadeja with a broken thumb was ready to do what Malcolm Marshall did with a fractured wrist three decades back. They battled against everybody — the racist ones in the galleries, the abusive one behind the stumps and those lethal ones with the shiny red nut that broke a few bones but could not shake the steely resolve of the Indians.

The new India that Virat Kohli so raved about is now ready to battle a whole new set of adversities at a venue where Australia hasn’t lost a Test since 1988. There won’t be a Jadeja and Bumrah and on one of the most difficult tracks, it couldn’t have gotten more worse for India. And insult to injury is Mayank Agarwal being hit on the forearm in the nets and Ashwin battling back spasms.

“We will take a call tomorrow.The medical team is working with all the injured players. If Bumrah is fit, he plays, if he is not fit, he doesn’t play,” batting coach Vikram Rathour said at the pre-match conference.

For Tim Paine, the series-decider couldn’t have been played at the better venue than the bouncy Woolloongabba or Gabba for fans around the world.