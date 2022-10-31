Australia vs Ireland Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022

Australia got their Twenty20 World Cup defence back on track with a 42-run win over Ireland at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.Also Read - Virat Kohli Hotel Room VIRAL Video Highlights: 'Crown Perth' FIRES Staff For Security BREACH

Ireland, chasing Australia’s 179-5, were all out for 137 in the 19th over to put Australia level on points with New Zealand, who have a game in hand, at the top of Group 1. Also Read - Stokes Is The One For High-Pressure Games, says Collingwood As He Defends Allrounder's Dodgy Form

(FULL SCORECARD) Also Read - Virat Kohli: Strangers Inside Virat Kohli's Room, Cricketer Gets Paranoid By The Action | Watch Video

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little