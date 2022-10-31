Australia vs Ireland Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022

Australia got their Twenty20 World Cup defence back on track with a 42-run win over Ireland at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.

Ireland, chasing Australia's 179-5, were all out for 137 in the 19th over to put Australia level on points with New Zealand, who have a game in hand, at the top of Group 1.

Teams:
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little

Live Updates

  • 4:51 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: OUT!!! That is all over! Tucker stranded on 71*(48) as Australia won by 42 runs.

  • 4:49 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: OUT!! McCarthy falls! It was a great shot but it went straight to the fielder. Cummins with the breakthrough. It was getting too close for comfort for Australia. IRE 137/9 after 18 overs.

  • 4:45 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: FOUR!!! That is played in an incredibly innovative manner. FOUR!! That is played down the ground. This guy can certainly hit a long ball. Starc is been taken to cleaners. IRE need 44 off 18 balls.

  • 4:37 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Pat Cummins bowls an important over as he gives away just 7 runs in the over. Adam Zampa to bowl his final over. OUT!!! Zampa making inroads here. IRE 117/8 after 15.4 overs.

  • 4:20 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: FOUR!!! Brilliant shot from Lorcan Tucker. Tucker is single handedly keeping Australia in the chase. On the other hand, Mark Adair is complementing him as an anchor. IRE 90/6 (12)

  • 4:17 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Gerath Delany and Mark Adair are in the middle. Both of these lower order batters have a herculean task on their hands. Ireland need 102 off 54 balls.

  • 3:44 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Hosts totally dominated the side as they scalped 5 wickets in the powerplay. IRE 25/5 (4.1)

  • 3:41 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Australia bowlers are on fire as the side easily scalped quick wickets. Ireland’s side is in trouble. IRE 25/4 (3.4)

  • 3:39 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Ireland side is struggling as the side managed to score runs and lose wickets. What a bowling performance by Australia. Hosts dominating the Ireland.

    IRE 25/4 (3.2)

  • 3:35 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Australian side has made a comeback as Pat Cummins and Maxwell scalped wickets in quick succession. IRE 24/3 (3)