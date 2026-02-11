Home

Australia vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 14 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch AUS vs IRE in India online and on TV channel

AUS vs IRE ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 14 LIVE: Injury-hit Australia will begin their journey in the tournament with a Group B clash against Ireland at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

Australia cricket team will begin their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 against Ireland in Colombo on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026: Australian cricket team, ravaged by injuries, will begin their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 with a Group B clash against Ireland at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday. Even before the tournament can get underway, Australia have already lost the services of their premier pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood and now even big-hitting batter Tim David is not available for the first game.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter is continuing his rehabilitation as he tries to recover from a hamstring injury. “Yeah, he’s (Tim David) not available tomorrow, but we’ll certainly see him come back into contention over the next few games,” Australian captain Mitchell Marsh said in the pre-match press conference in Colombo.

Apart from them, even pacer Nathan Ellis and leg-spinner Adam Zampa are injury concerns. Zampa experienced some tightness in his groin in the last T20I match vs Pakistan. Australia’s build-up to the T20 World Cup has been a nightmare as they were whitewashed 3-0 by Pakistan earlier this month.

However, they will be boosted by the addition of veteran batter Glenn Maxwell to the squad after missing the Pakistan series. “We’ve sort of built out a squad of maybe 18 to 20 people that have played over the last 12 months and we’ve got game time to all of them. They’ve all faced different situations in matches and whilst some of them haven’t played a lot for Australia, they’ve played a lot of cricket and we’ve got great confidence that they’re going to be able to do the job for us,” Marsh said.

Australia could go in with left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann to partner Zampa in the spin bowling department which means one out of Xavier Bartlett or Ben Dwarshuis will be playing the opening tie vs Ireland.

Paul Stirling’s Ireland had given Sri Lanka a tough fight at this same venue but they struggled against the quality spin of the home bowlers in their opening match loss.

Glenn Maxwell brought his own gloves to the #T20WorldCup as he prepares to be Josh Inglis’ understudy! #UnplayablePodcast | @qantas pic.twitter.com/TmdfibsB58 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 11, 2026

Here are all the details about Australia vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 14…

When is Australia vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 14 going to take place?

The Australia vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 14 will take place on Wednesday, February 11.

Where is Australia vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 14 going to take place?

The Australia vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 14 will be held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will Australia vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 14 start?

The Australia vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 14 will begin at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch Australia vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 14 LIVE on TV in India?

The Australia vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 14 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Australia vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 14 in India?

The Australia vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 14 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Australia vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 14 Predicted 11

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett/Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matt Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Ben Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys

