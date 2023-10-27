Home

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s AUS vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 27 in Dharamshala

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27th: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AUS vs NZ, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips and Probable Playing XIs.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27th: 5-time World Champions, Australia will lock horns against New Zealand for match no. 27 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 in Dharamshala at HPCA Stadium. The Pat Cummins-led Australia will look to carry on their winning momentum after a setback in the early stages of the tournament.

Australia have 3 wins in their first 5 matches so far and are currently placed 4th. On the other hand, New Zealand also have 4 victories so far but are placed a notch higher than the Aussies in 3th position. A win for either sides will push them closer up the table among the top 4 contenders.

Today’s Best Pick for AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team:

Captain: David Warner.

Vice-captain: Devon Conway .

Wicket-keeper: Devon Conway

Batters: David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Matt Henry

AUS vs NZ Probable Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

AUS vs NZ Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Travis Head.

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham.

