Australia vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier

The Super 12 stage of the Men’s T20 World Cup will open up with the re-match of the 2021 final at Dubai between Australia and New Zealand at a full-house Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday. As another chapter of the trans-Tasman rivalry awaits cricket fans, the eyes of both Australia and New Zealand will be on the skies apart from the pitch and on-field conditions with 90% rain forecast threatening to disrupt the proceedings.Also Read - Pakistan Batsman Shaan Masood Hit on Head at Nets

Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details:

For the viewers in India, this game will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live Streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Also Read - Tom Moody Picks Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Arshdeep Singh In India’s Pace Attack Against Pakistan At The MCG

Australia vs New Zealand Probable Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Also Read - Highlights Ireland vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2022, Group Stage: Windies Crash Out, Ireland Win By 9 Wickets

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi.

Australia vs New Zealand Full Squads:

Squads

New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Daryl Mitchell.

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green.