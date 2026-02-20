Home

Australia vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 40 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch AUS vs OMA in India online and on TV channel

AUS vs OMA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 40 LIVE: Australia will look to sign off from a disappointing campaign with a win under their belt against Oman at the Pallekele International Stadium on Friday.

Australia cricket team will take on Oman in their final Group D match at the T20 World Cup 2026 in Pallekele on Friday. (Source: X)

Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Former world champions Australia had a shocking campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 marred by injuries and failed to reach the Super 8 from what was presumed to be relatively easy Group B. Instead, Zimbabwe have now progressed from Group B as table-topper followed by co-hosts Sri Lanka while Australians have been left to lick their wound in their final league match against Oman at the Pallekele International Stadium on Friday.

Australia’s one and only win in Group B came against Ireland so far after star pacer Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were ruled out of the World Cup due to injury while skipper Mitchell Marsh also missed the first couple of games when he was hit in his groin in the nets. The 2021 World champions will not take an early flight home from Pallekele after their match against Oman.

“We’ve got a pretty sort of devastated group, it’s fair to say. I mean, the motivation is you’re still playing a World Cup game for your country. So we’ve got to plan and prepare accordingly. It’s a little bit of a rare situation we’re in. We’re usually alive coming to these points in time, but not to be. And yeah, we’ve put ourselves in this position. So hopefully, Oman, we can prepare and go and do the job there,” Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said in the pre-match press conference in Pallekele on Thursday.

McDonald blamed Australia’s packed schedule before the T20 World Cup 2026 as the Big Bash League 2025-26 final ended just days before their Pakistan T20I series – where Australia were whitewashed 3-0.

“I think if you looked at going in the day before for a Pakistan series, and this is not excuses, we had the BBL finals, we had some injured players. So it was very difficult to get the World Cup group together there to start to plan and prepare. And we were under-prepared for that series. We didn’t improve across those three games, but there were different personnel different challenges and the surfaces in Pakistan,” McDonald added.

For Australia, in-form batter Matt Renshaw could return to the playing 11 and may replace either Glenn Maxwell or Cameron Green – both of whom failed to fire in the T20 World Cup so far. Left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann could also return to the side as replacement for all-rounder Cooper Connolly.

Andrew McDonald has pushed back on the suggestion that the #Ashes series compromised his side’s preparation for the #T20WorldCup. MORE: https://t.co/qUvrsGAtbp pic.twitter.com/Lk25LI0inq — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 19, 2026

Here are all the details about Australia vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 40…

When is Australia vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 40 going to take place?

The Australia vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 40 will take place on Friday, February 20.

Where is Australia vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 40 going to take place?

The Australia vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 40 will be held at Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

What time will Australia vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 40 start?

The Australia vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 40 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch Australia vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 40 LIVE on TV in India?

The Australia vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 40 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Australia vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 40 in India?

The Australia vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 40 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Australia vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 40 Predicted 11

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell/Cameron Green, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matt Kuhnemann

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali/Asish Odedara, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed

