Home

Sports

Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Boxing Day Test at MCG in Melbourne

Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Boxing Day Test at MCG in Melbourne

AUS vs PAK 2nd Test Live streaming: All you need to know about AUS vs PAK 2nd Test live streaming and telecast details in India.

AUS vs PAK (credit: Twitter)

Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test FREE Live Streaming: Pat Cummins-led Australia is set to compete against Shan Masood’s Pakistan in the much-awaited Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, on December 26. Aussies are currently leading the three-match series 1-0 and would like to seal it with another dominant win in the second Test. On the other hand, It is a must-win game for Pakistan to save their chances of winning this series.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test in India

You may like to read

What time is Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test match?

The Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will be played on Tuesday (December 26) from 5:00 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test match going to be played?

The Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

Where can I watch Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test match on TV?

The Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test match?

Live streaming of Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test match will be available on the Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

Squads

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Cameron Green

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Wasim Jr

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.