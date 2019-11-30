Putting the ghosts of Ashes summer behind, David Warner continued his glorious batting form in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan as he smashed an unbeaten triple hundred to put Australia in the driver’s seat on day 2 of the Day-Night Test second Test.

Apart from Warner’s memorable 335, premier paceman Mitchell Starc picked four wickets as Australia left Pakistan reeling at 96/6 at the stumps on day 2. Warner entertained the capacity crowd present at the Adelaide Oval as he rewrote the history books with a stunning knock. Australia declared on 589/3 and Pakistan trail by 493 runs with just four wickets in hand. Babar Azam was the lone recognised batsman holding the fort for visitors with an unbeaten 43 off 67 balls at stumps.

David Warner becomes the 7th Australian to score a triple century in Tests



Facing a tough last session under lights, Pakistan’s batsmen quickly caved in. Starc removed Imam-ul-Haq, who got a thick edge to Warner on two, before Pat Cummins had skipper Azhar Ali caught for nine.

Josh Hazlewood accounted for Shan Masood before Starc nabbed Asad Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan cheaply.

During Australia’s first innings, world number one Test batsman – Steve Smith became the fastest man to 7,000 Test runs as Australia dominated Pakistan. He broke a record that had stood since 1946. Smith took a single off Muhammad Musa to reach 7K runs in his 126th innings.

The previous record was held for 73 years by English great Wally Hammond who reached the milestone in his 131st innings. Smith also moved past legendary countryman Donald Bradman’s 6,996 Test runs to become Australia’s 11th highest scorer.

Warner’s unbeaten knock of 335 lasted 418 balls, it contained 39 fours and one six and, combined with his 154 in the first Test against Pakistan last week, has no doubt cemented his place in the Australian team.

❇️ Career best score for David Warner in Tests

❇️ 7000 Test runs and counting for Steve Smith

❇️ Career best score for David Warner in Tests

❇️ 7000 Test runs and counting for Steve Smith

❇️ A century third-wicket stand for Australia The hosts are 475/2. How much can they pile on in the final session?



Skipper Tim Paine waved his players back into the pavilion at 589 for three ahead of the second day’s dinner break with Warner on the 10th highest Test score ever, also a personal best.

The decision to declare deprived him of a crack at Brian Lara’s all-time high 400 not out, but it proved to be the right one with the Australian bowlers quickly tearing through Pakistan’s hapless top order under the lights in Adelaide.

The visitors, who have lost 13 consecutive Tests in Australia, enjoyed little success in a long day in the field as they look to avoid a 2-0 series defeat.