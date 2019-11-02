Dream11 Prediction

Australia vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I: Captain And Vice Captain Pakistan Tour of Australia 2019 Cricket Tips For Today Match AUS vs PAK at Sydney Cricket Ground at 9:00 AM IST:

After an embarrassing loss to second-string Sri Lanka in their backyard, there have been changes made to the Pakistan limited-overs side and their new assignment will be Australia. A team that is coming to terms after having lost senior players, it will not be easy for Pakistan. Australia will start favourites in their backyard.

Pakistan will rely a lot on their new skipper Babar Azam, who is also their premier batsman. Australia has big stars like David Warner and Steve Smith, they also have a good bowling attack which will keep them in good stead.

TOSS – The toss between Australia vs Pakistan will take place at 8.30 AM (IST).

Time: 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: SCG in Sydney.

AUS vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan

Batters – Babar Azam (VC), Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, David Warner (C)

All-Rounders – Imad Wasim, Ashton Agar

Bowlers – Kane Richardson, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Pat Cummins

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (VC), Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, David Warner (C), Imad Wasim, Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Pat Cummins

Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed/Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan.

SQUADS

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Billy Stanlake, D’Arcy Short

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed/Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan, Imam-ul-Haq, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Musa, Mohammad Hasnain.

