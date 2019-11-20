Dream11 Prediction

Australia vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction 1st Test: Captain And Vice Captain, Fantasy Tips Pakistan Tour of Australia 2019 Cricket Tips For Today 1st Test Match at The Gabba, Brisbane 5:30 AM IST:

Things are back to normal for Australia with their seasoned campaigners Steve Smith and David Warner back in whites at home. Australia are coming off an exciting Ashes series and will be hoping that their struggling batting line-up apart from Smith scores runs. The pace bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins is back at the helm while Joe Burns also returns to the side.

TOSS – The toss between Australia and Pakistan will take place at 5:00 AM IST on November 21.

Time: 05:30 AM IST.

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Matthew Wade

Batsmen – Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Steve Smith (captain)

All-Rounders – Iftikhar Ahmed, Marnus Labuschagne

Bowlers – Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Pat Cummins (vice-captain), Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

AUS vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (captain and wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas/Imran Khan

SQUADS:

Australia (From): David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Bancroft, Michael Neser

Pakistan (From): Azhar Ali(c), Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Imran Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Kashif Bhatti, Muhammad Musa, Imam-ul-Haq

