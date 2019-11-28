Dream11 Team Prediction

Australia vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Test: Captain And Vice Captain, Fantasy Tips Pakistan Tour of Australia 2019 Cricket Tips For Today 1st Test Match AUS vs PAK at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide 9:00 AM IST:

This is Pakistan’s last chance to prove themselves and leave the country on a high. After a humiliating innings defeat in the first Test at Brisbane, Pakistan will look to bounce back on the second Test at Adelaide, starting Friday. In the first Test, Babar Azam and Naseem Shah did impress but that was not good enough to give the hosts a run for their money.

TOSS – The toss between Australia and Pakistan will take place at 8:30 AM IST on November 29.

Time: 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval in Adelaide

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan

Batters – Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Joe Burns

All-Rounders – Marnus Labuschagne (VC)

Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc

AUS vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (C & WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (C), Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq/Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Naseem Shah/Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Yasir Shah, Imran Khan.

SQUADS:

Australia (From): David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Bancroft, Michael Neser

Pakistan (From): Azhar Ali(c), Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Imran Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Kashif Bhatti, Muhammad Musa, Imam-ul-Haq

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Australia Dream11 Team/ Pakistan Dream11 Team/ AUS Dream11 Team/ PAK Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.