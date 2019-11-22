Umpires not being able to spot front-foot no-balls is nothing unusual, but imagine missing 21 no-balls during a day’s play. It happened during Day 2 of the first Test at Gabba between Australia and Pakistan. The umpires officiating in this game are Richard Kettleborough, Richard Illingworth. Both the umpires missed a total of 21 no-balls, which could have changed the course of the match.

It hurt Pakistan as teen sensation Naseem Shah got the prized wicket of David Warner caught at slip in the 27th over of the Australian innings. Once the catch was taken, the umpires, for a change, decided to check the replay for over-stepping. Replays showed that Shah had overstepped and that saved Warner.

It was not the only time Shah had over-stepped, he had done it before as well, but it went unnoticed. Now, it will be interesting to see ICC’s reaction on the howlers.

Here is the video of all the 21 no-balls.

This is astonishing. Huge talking point & something the ICC HAS to look at. 21 no balls not called in two sessions…🙊 #AUSvPAK @7Cricket @7Sport pic.twitter.com/SAdFIWuGw4 — Trent Copeland (@copes9) November 22, 2019

Meanwhile, unbeaten century from David Warner (151*) and half-centuries from Joe Burns and Marnus Labuschagne on Friday put Australia in the driver’s seat in the first Test against Pakistan at The Gabba.

At Stumps on Day 2, Australia was comfortably placed at 312/1 with Warner and Labuschagne batting on 151 and 55 respectively.

After bowling out Pakistan for 240 on the first day, thanks to Mitchell Starc’s four-wicket haul. The hosts made a prolific start on the second day as openers Warner and Burns put up a 222-run stand, tiring out the Pakistani bowlers.