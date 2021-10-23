Abu Dhabi: The opening game of the Super 12 stage pits Australia against South Africa, with both teams seeking their maiden T20 World Cup title. Although Australia come into the tournament on the back of poor form, they have the resources to flip the script. They face a strong South Africa side who will bank on their bowling might see them through in this game. With some of the best T20 players in Quinton de Kock and Mitchell Starc taking centre stage, an entertaining game beckons in Abu Dhabi.Also Read - AUS vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Match 13: Captain, Vice-Captain – Australia vs South Africa, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 3.30 PM IST October 23 Saturday

When is the Australia vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match ?

The Australia vs South Africa match will take place on Saturday, October 23 in India.

What is the timing of the Australia vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match ?

The Australia vs South Africa match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where is the Australia vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match being played?

The Australia vs South Africa match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Australia vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match ?

The Australia vs South Africa match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the Australia vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match ?

The Australia vs South Africa match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Probable Playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Wade (wk), Aston Agar, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.