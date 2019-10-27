After facing severe criticism for his form during the much-talked-about Ashes series, David Warner has roared back to form with a special hundred during the first T20I between Australia and Sri Lanka at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Warner smashed his maiden T20I ton to underline his class in white-ball cricket as Australia laid down a ruthless marker for the start of their year-long preparations for next year’s T20 World Cup at home by sweeping Lankans under the carpet with a 134-run victory in the first game of three-match series.

This was the hosts’ highest-ever total on home soil and fourth highest overall in T20Is. Warner played an unbeaten knock of 100 off just 56 balls, he reached the triple-figure mark on the last ball of the innings as skipper Aaron Finch (64) and the promoted Glenn Maxwell (62) knitted crucial stands with the explosive left-hander.

During his maiden T20I hundred, Warner hit eight fours and three sixes in his innings. Steve Smith did not get to bat as the Aussies took the Sri Lankan bowlers to the cleaners to post 233/2 in 20 overs after visiting captain Lasith Malinga elected to field first.

Warner and Finch shared an opening wicket partnership of 122 runs while the former associated with Maxwell for another 107 runs.

David Warner has joined Glenn Maxwell and Shane Watson as the only Australians to score international centuries in all three formats@alintaenergy | #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/wpveYUegBl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 27, 2019



For Sri Lanka, Lakshan Sandakan and Dasun Shanaka took one wicket each. Malinga’s return as Sri Lanka captain was a sour one, as the veteran quick went wicketless for 37 runs from his four overs.

Chasing a daunting 234 for victory, Sri Lankan batsmen gave a poor account of themselves and could manage 99/9 in 20 overs. Adam Zampa returned best figures of 3/14 as pace spearhead Mitchell Starc (2/18) and strike bowler Pat Cummins 2/27) grabbed two wickets each. Shanaka top-scored for the Lanka with 17.

The second T20I will be played in Brisbane on Wednesday, with the third and final match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Brief scores: Australia 233/2 in 20 overs (David Warner 100*, Aaron Finch 64, Glenn Maxwell 62; Sri Lanka 99/9 in 20 overs (Dasun Shanaka 17; Adam Zampa 3/14)