Australia vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I: Captain And Vice Captain Sri Lanka Tour of Australia 2019 Cricket Tips For Today Match AUS vs SL at Gabba, Brisbane 1:40 PM IST:

Australia thrashed Sri Lanka by 133 runs to win the opening T20I. They would like to continue the winning momentum as the Lankans would like to get their act together and stun the formidable hosts to level the series. The Lankans would have to play out of their skins to make that happen. Lasith Malinga has got to motivate his troops somehow and hope that they put up a good show and give the hosts a run for their money.

TOSS – The toss between Australia and Sri Lanka will take place at 1.10 PM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST.

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane.

My Dream11 Team

Kusal Perera, David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Oshada Fernando, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell (VC), Dasun Shanaka, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Nuwan Pradeep

AUS vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake/Sean Abbott.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis/Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan

SQUADS

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Ben McDermott.

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga (C), Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep, Shehan Jayasuriya, Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando.

