Australia vs Sri Lanka, Match 19 T20 World Cup Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets. Marcus Stoinis scored a 17-ball half century. Australia’s stunning defeat to neighbours New Zealand in their opening match of the Men’s T20 World Cup has raised Sri Lanka’s hopes ahead of their Group 1 clash here on Tuesday.Also Read - T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan Is Over, Time To Lose The Hype and Look Ahead

Check playing 11 here: Also Read - Pakistan Greats Wonder if Shaheen Afridi Was Rushed Into Action

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara Also Read - Williamson Was Spot On In Decision-making v Australia But Strategies Need To Be Reassessed With Every Game: Ian Smith

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Live Updates

  • 7:54 PM IST

  • 7:52 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: SIX!!! 6th maximum for Marcus Stoinis. 96m monster. 4 runs required now for the win.

  • 7:49 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: SIX!!! What a shot! Pure power from Marcus Stoinis. This is a match defining knock from Stoinis. Theekshana, who was looking a class apart a while ago, has been taken to cleaners. SIX!!! Marcus!!!!!! You beauty!!! 53 off 17 balls. AUS need 12 off 24 balls.

  • 7:44 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: SIX!! Wanindu Hasaranga has been ordinary on this wicket today. An expensive spell till now with no wickets. FOUR!!! Brilliant shot. SIX!!! That is a powerful shot. Stoinis is pumped! AUS need 32 off 30 balls.

  • 7:38 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch has struggled all this while. However, that doesn’t mean that he cannot win it for Australia. Run-rate is over 9 but still under control. FOUR!!! Welcome boundary for Australia. 100 comes up for Sri Lanka. AUS 107/3 (14)

  • 7:31 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka are making things extremely difficult for Australia. OUT!!! Redemption is well and truly complete for Bandara who dropped Finch on the previous ball. AUS 89/3 (12.2)

  • 7:25 PM IST

  • 7:24 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: Things are under control for Australia in this chase. However, they cannot afford to be complacent against a Sri Lankan side who can sneak in if they get a chance. AUS need 72 off 51 balls.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: FOUR!!! That is Maxwell at his imperious best. SIX!!! Glenn Maxwell – you beast! First decker from the hard hitter. This is the Maxwell we know. AUS 85/2 (10)

  • 7:12 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: FOUR!!! Glenn Maxwell ends the over on a high for Australia. Sri Lanka are certainly making a match out of this. Hasaranga back into attack. AUS 73/2 (9.2)