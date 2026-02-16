Home

Sports

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 30 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch AUS vs SL in India online and on TV channel

AUS vs SL ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 30 LIVE: Australia are in a do-or-die situation as they take on co-hosts Sri Lanka at the Pallekelle International Stadium on Monday.

Former world champions Australia have their backs firmly against the wall if they hope to reach the Super 8 stage after their stunning reverse at the hands of Zimbabwe last week. A loss against co-hosts Sri Lanka in their next Group B match at the Pallekelle International Stadium on Monday could mean an early pack-up for Mitchell Marsh’s side.

Both Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe – the top two teams in the Group B – have a couple of games in their hands and they can both reach six points as they are currently on two points from 2 matches. Dasun Shanaka’s side can lose to Australia and still reach six points by beating Zimbabwe in their final match while Sikandar Raza’s side can also reach six points by beating Ireland and losing to the Lankans.

Australia to keep in touch with the top two teams in Group B, need to win both of their remaining matches against Sri Lanka and Oman to reach six points and hope along the way that their NRR improves sufficiently. The good thing for Mitchell Marsh’s team is that they hold a strong head-to-head record in T20I cricket against the Lankans. They have lost only two of their last 14 T20I matches against the Lankans, but this will be the first meeting between the two sides in this format since 2022.

They have also beaten the Lankans in four of their last 5 matches in T20 World Cup including the last three in a row. However, their loss against Zimbabwe was their sixth defeat in their last 7 T20I matches recently.

There is a big question mark whether Aussie captain Mitchell Marsh will be finally fit enough to play in the World Cup. If he returns to the playing 11, Aussies may have to take a big call to drop either Glenn Maxwell or Cameron Green.

“Mitch is going to have a good training session today. I think he’s confident. Obviously he’s been in a bit of pain over the last week or so. So I think a lot of those questions will be answered today through training,” Marcus Stoinis said about Marsh in the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

Sri Lanka may opt to bring in all-rounder Charith Asalanka as an extra spin bowling option in place of Dushan Hemantha.

State of play: If Sri Lanka defeats Australia tomorrow in Colombo and Zimbabwe then defeats Ireland on Tuesday, Zimbabwe will go through to the super 8 with a game to spare Sri Lanka have gained an extra 15 million fans ahead of tomorrow game! pic.twitter.com/0DS2Ox5sBO — Adam Theo (@AdamTheofilatos) February 15, 2026

Here are all the details about Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 30…

When is Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 30 going to take place?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 30 will take place on Monday, February 16.

Where is Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 30 going to take place?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 30 will be held at Pallekelle International Stadium in Pallekelle.

What time will Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 30 start?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 30 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 30 LIVE on TV in India?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 30 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 30 in India?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 30 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 30 Predicted 11

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matt Kuhnemann

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha/Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

