Home

Sports

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Mitchell Marshs Australian side must-win clash against Lankans to stay in race for Super 8

live

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Mitchell Marsh’s Australian side must-win clash against Lankans to stay in race for Super 8

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: A win for Dasun Shanaka’s side will ensure Aussies can’t qualify for Super 8 stages from Group B.

Australia will take on Sri Lanka in match no. 30 of T20 World Cup 2026 on Monday. (Souce: X)

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Mitchell Marsh’s Australian side will be hoping for their 5th win over Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup and keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the Super 8 stages in their Group B match at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium on Monday. A win for the co-hosts will mean that Australians will be on a early flight home and Zimbabwe will be qualifying for the Super 8 stages.

Injury-hit Australian side have received a boost with former captain Steve Smith added as replacement for Josh Hazlewood. Skipper Marsh should also be available for match against Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka after missing the first two games due to injury.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Playing 11

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matt Kuhnemann

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha/Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Load More

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.