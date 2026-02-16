Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Mitchell Marsh’s Australian side must-win clash against Lankans to stay in race for Super 8

  • Home
live

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: A win for Dasun Shanaka’s side will ensure Aussies can’t qualify for Super 8 stages from Group B.

February 16, 2026 4:58 PM IST
Australia
Australia will take on Sri Lanka in match no. 30 of T20 World Cup 2026 on Monday. (Souce: X)

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Mitchell Marsh’s Australian side will be hoping for their 5th win over Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup and keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the Super 8 stages in their Group B match at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium on Monday. A win for the co-hosts will mean that Australians will be on a early flight home and Zimbabwe will be qualifying for the Super 8 stages.

Injury-hit Australian side have received a boost with former captain Steve Smith added as replacement for Josh Hazlewood. Skipper Marsh should also be available for match against Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka after missing the first two games due to injury.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Playing 11

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matt Kuhnemann

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha/Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

  • Feb 16, 2026 4:58 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores: Australia have lost three of their last four matches at the T20 World Cup, with
    each of the four matches won by the team batting first on the day. Aussies have
    been unsuccessful in their last three run chases in the tournament after failing only once
    across their previous 12 chases. Can Australia snap their losing run while chasing against Sri Lanka or will they opt to bat first?

  • Feb 16, 2026 4:56 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of T20 World Cup 2026 match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Monday.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

