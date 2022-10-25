LIVE Australia vs Sri Lanka, Match 19 T20 World Cup Score and Match Updates: Sri Lanka finish on 157/6 after 20 overs. Australia’s stunning defeat to neighbours New Zealand in their opening match of the Men’s T20 World Cup has raised Sri Lanka’s hopes ahead of their Group 1 clash here on Tuesday.Also Read - Pakistan Greats Wonder if Shaheen Afridi Was Rushed Into Action

Check playing 11 here: Also Read - Williamson Was Spot On In Decision-making v Australia But Strategies Need To Be Reassessed With Every Game: Ian Smith

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara Also Read - T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya Rubbishes 'Spirit of Game' Rhetoric, Says We Need To Stop Making Fuss of This

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Check out match updates here:

Live Updates

  • 7:31 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka are making things extremely difficult for Australia. OUT!!! Redemption is well and truly complete for Bandara who dropped Finch on the previous ball. AUS 89/3 (12.2)

  • 7:25 PM IST

  • 7:24 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: Things are under control for Australia in this chase. However, they cannot afford to be complacent against a Sri Lankan side who can sneak in if they get a chance. AUS need 72 off 51 balls.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: FOUR!!! That is Maxwell at his imperious best. SIX!!! Glenn Maxwell – you beast! First decker from the hard hitter. This is the Maxwell we know. AUS 85/2 (10)

  • 7:12 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: FOUR!!! Glenn Maxwell ends the over on a high for Australia. Sri Lanka are certainly making a match out of this. Hasaranga back into attack. AUS 73/2 (9.2)

  • 7:09 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: Mitchell Marsh has been the enforcer till now for Australia in this innings. OUT!!! Dhananjaya de Silva gets the big wicket of Marsh. This is incredible captaincy from Shanaka. AUS 61/2 (8.4)

  • 7:00 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: These are challenging conditions to bat. Dasun Shanaka is clear about whom he wants to bowl here. Dhananjaya de Silva introduced in the attack. Surprise call. AUS 34/1 (6.2)

  • 6:51 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: OUT!!! That is a big wicket. Maheesh Theekshana gets a massive breakthrough in the form of David Warner. Shanaka takes a sharp catch at covers. AUS 28/1 (4.4)

  • 6:48 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: FOUR BYES!!! Extravagant movement. BIG APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire denies it. Sri Lanka decide against the review. Hawk-eye shows it would have gone over. AUS 26/0 (4)

  • 6:42 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: Chamika Karunaratne roped in to bowl his first over inside the powerplay and he does a great job. No Hasaranga till now. AUS 19/0 (3)