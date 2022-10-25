LIVE Australia vs Sri Lanka, Match 19 T20 World Cup Score and Match Updates: Australia opt to bowl. Australia’s stunning defeat to neighbours New Zealand in their opening match of the Men’s T20 World Cup has raised Sri Lanka’s hopes ahead of their Group 1 clash here on Tuesday.Also Read - Williamson Was Spot On In Decision-making v Australia But Strategies Need To Be Reassessed With Every Game: Ian Smith



Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Live Updates

  • 4:29 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: National anthems for both sides are done with. Fireworks are off as Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis walk in the middle.

  • 4:24 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: Pitch Report – ‘The ground dimensions are pretty much the same, small pockets at a couple of ends. The tall Australian pacers should enjoy this surface, plenty of pace and bounce on this pitch and there is plenty of runs on offer as well.’

  • 4:21 PM IST

  • 4:13 PM IST

  • 4:13 PM IST

  • 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs SL: Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 3:55 PM IST

    LIVE T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs SL: Toss update in a few minutes as we at india.com will bring you live score and updates from the match.

  • 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs SL: Zampa’s absence would be a big blow to the hosts’ chance to go back-to-back winners of the T20 World Cup, with the side already downcast following their 89-run defeat to New Zealand on Sunday.

  • 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs SL: It’s not the first time Covid-19 has played a part in this year’s event with Ireland’s George Dockrell playing in his team’s opening Super 12 encounter, coincidentally against Sri Lanka. Dockrell had to travel separately from his teammates, with the team’s medical staff managing his movements and interactions, according to ICC.

  • 3:40 PM IST

    LIVE T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs SL: Under current regulations set by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and national authorities, Covid-positive players are allowed to take part, though it is believed Australia may instead opt for Ashton Agar’s selection according to Australia’s Herald Sun, who first reported the story.