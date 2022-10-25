LIVE Australia vs Sri Lanka, Match 19 T20 World Cup Score and Match Updates: Australia opt to bowl. Australia’s stunning defeat to neighbours New Zealand in their opening match of the Men’s T20 World Cup has raised Sri Lanka’s hopes ahead of their Group 1 clash here on Tuesday.Also Read - Pakistan Greats Wonder if Shaheen Afridi Was Rushed Into Action

Check playing 11 here:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara Also Read - T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya Rubbishes 'Spirit of Game' Rhetoric, Says We Need To Stop Making Fuss of This

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

  • 5:53 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: With the wicket of captain Shanaka, Sri Lanka are now in a spot of bother. FOUR!!! That is smoked towards the square boundary. Fielder had no chance. SL 119/5 (17)

  • 5:44 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: FOUR!! That is a first boundary of Mitchell Starc. OUT!!! Bhanuka Rajapaksa departs courtesy of a good catch by Pat Cummins. Aaron Finch is delighted. SL 106/4 (14.5)

  • 5:37 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: That is a mix-up. The set Pathum Nissanka falls with no fault of his partner at the non-striker’s end. Sri Lanka lose their third wicket. SL 97/3 (13.3)

  • 5:33 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: IN THE AIR!!! Cummins drops a possible catch. Mitchell Marsh won’t be happy. SIX!!! Salt on the wounds as Asalanka plays one over long-off for a maximum. SL 92/2 (13)

  • 5:27 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: OUT!!! That is a brilliant take from David Warner. He is certainly pumped after taking a catch. Dhananjaya de Silva departs after scoring 26(23). SL 75/2 (11.3)

  • 5:25 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: We have witnessed something magnificent from David Warner. 4 crucial runs saved. FOUR!!! That is played fine and it runs across third man for a boundary. SL 74/1 (11.1)

  • 5:17 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: You can almost feel the pressure on the faces of Australian fielders. Symptoms of a do-or-die match probably. 5 off the over. SL 63/1 (10)

  • 5:12 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: Back to back run-out chances goes begging for Australia. Very unlike Australian from the hosts. This Ashton Agar’s over had a three doubles till now. SL 58/1 (9)

  • 5:04 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: FOUR!!! That is a welcome shot from Dhananjaya de Silva as Ashton Agar gives away 7 runs in his first over. Marcus Stoinis introduced in the attack. SL 44/1 (7.1)

  • 5:00 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: FOUR!!! That flew over the wicket keepers’ head for a boundary. Nissanka gets a fortutious boundary. IN THE AIR!!! Another one in the no-man’s land. 4 BYES!!! Tennis ball bounce. SL 36/1 (5)