Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022

The Super 12 stage of the Men’s T20 World Cup match no.19 will take place at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Monday between Australia and Sri Lanka. Australia have won 15 out of the 25 times they have played against Sri Lanka in T20Is. Ten of those wins have come since 2019 as they have a 3-1 record in the T20 World Cups.Also Read - Highlights SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: NO RESULT as Match Called-Off Due to Rain

Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Details:

For the viewers in India, this game will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live Streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Also Read - LIVE | Virat Kohli MCG Special Reaction Updates: Pakistan Legends Hail Ex-IND Captain

Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable Playing XIs:

Australia Probable XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Also Read - From Having Sleepless Nights to Reigning Supreme Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup- Arshdeep Singh's Comeback Story

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Australia vs Sri Lanka Full Squads:

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Kane Richardson

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka