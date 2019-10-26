Star batsman Steve Smith will take the field for the first time at home in the coloured jersey since the end of his one year ban when Australia face Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series starting Sunday. It will also be the first time in three years that Smith will be playing a T20 internationals for Australia. Smith last made an international appearance at home against England during the Ashes (2017-18 ) and the five-match ODI series that followed,

He later served a year-long suspension for his role in Cape Town’s ball-tampering incident in March 2018, before making an international comeback in this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the Ashes series.

“It should be good, I can’t wait to play. It’s a great honour to be back playing here in Australia, I’m excited,” Smith was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC) website.

Smith is widely considered the best batsman in the world in Test cricket and he justified the tag by smashing a whopping 774 runs in the Ashes in August-September. However, he has had frugal returns in his T20 career for Australia, scoring just 431 runs in 30 matches at 21.55.

Smith, however, said that there could be more continuity in the team with the T20 World Cup approaching.

“I’m sure with the World Cup in a year’s time, there’s an opportunity to have that continuity. I think we’ve seen over the years that the T20 format is one where guys are rested a lot. That will probably change leading to the World Cup.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for 14 guys who have been picked here to have that continuity and try to perform together and work towards hopefully being part of a World Cup. It starts here this summer. We’ve got six games straight,” Smith said.