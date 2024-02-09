Home

Australia vs West Indies, 1st T20I, FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To WATCH Telecast in India on TV, Laptop And Mobile

Australia vs West Indies, 1st T20I, FREE Live Streaming: Australia will start overwhelming favourites, but they would realise that with the big-hitting prowess, Windies would be no pushovers in this format.

Australia vs West Indies, 1st T20I, FREE Live Streaming: After whitewashing Windies in the ODI series, hosts Australia will now take them on in the T20I series with the first match set to be played today. Australia will start overwhelming favourites, but they would realise that with the big-hitting prowess, Windies would be no pushovers in this format. The first T20I would be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

How to watch Australia vs West Indies T20I Series live telecast and get live streaming in India?

Viewers can watch all three Australia vs West Indies T20I matches live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app for free in India. The AUS vs WI T20I Series will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Probable Playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazelwood, Jason Behrendorff

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shai Hope, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford

Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Jason Behrendorff, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade

