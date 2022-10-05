Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I Cricket Scorecard: Australia won by 3 wickets. Also Read - Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch in India

A good decision considering there are overcast conditions which will provide some swing early on for the Australian seamers. D/L method can be used as well if play is interrupted due to rain. Check out the playing 11 for both sides: Also Read - AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Match at Carrara Oval, Queensland 1:40 PM IST October 5, Wednesday

AUS XI: David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitch Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitch Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Also Read - IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Highlights: South Africa Avoids Whitewash To Win By 49 Runs

WI XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (capt & wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

Check out match updates here:

Live Updates

  • 3:33 PM IST

  • 3:17 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs West Indies 1st T20: Windies innings has not seen a lot of runs but a lot of delightful maximums. The latest one from Odean Smith was a phenomenal shot as well. FOUR!!! This one goes over the wicketkeeper’s head. OUT!!! The little cameo from Odean Smith ends. WI 132/9 (18.4)

  • 3:09 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs West Indies 1st T20: SIX!!! What a shot from Alzarri Joseph. Out of the ground!!! Just below the commentary box. Expect a thundebolt from Mitchell Starc in return!!! Just a single. WI 116/7 after 17.2 overs.

  • 3:05 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs West Indies 1st T20: OUT!!! Josh Hazlewood takes a brilliant catch off his own bowling. Third wicket for him as West Indies are now reeling at 108/7 after 16.2 overs.

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs West Indies 1st T20: It is all going haywire at the moment for West Indies. Odean Smith and Rovman Powell are in the middle tackling difficult batting conditions. WI 105/6 after 16 overs.

  • 2:35 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs West Indies 1st T20: OUT!!! Nicholas Pooran gets out to ripper straight on the toes. He looks shell shocked at the moment. Rovman Powell is the new batter in. WI 75/4 (11)

  • 2:24 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs West Indies 1st T20: OUT!!! Another pitched up delivery gets the better of a Windies better. The well set Kyle Mayers departs. Captain Nicholas Pooran is the new batter in. WI 67/3 (9.3)

  • 2:17 PM IST

  • 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs West Indies 1st T20: Big Appeal For LBW!!! Given OUT!! by the umpire!! Brandon King does not review. West Indies lose their 2nd wicket inside powerplay. WI 48/2 (5.2)