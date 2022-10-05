Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I Cricket Scorecard: Australia won by 3 wickets. Also Read - Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch in India

A good decision considering there are overcast conditions which will provide some swing early on for the Australian seamers. D/L method can be used as well if play is interrupted due to rain. Check out the playing 11 for both sides:

AUS XI: David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitch Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitch Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

WI XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (capt & wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

Check out match updates here: