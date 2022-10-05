Australia vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming

After a stutter against India, Australia would like to get back to winning ways against West Indies ahead of the T20 World Cup. What will boost the hosts is the return of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc. Unfortunately, West Indies would miss Shimron Hetmyer, who has been ruled out of the T20 WC. Without a doubt, Australia would start as overwhelming favourites against West Indies. Given the cloudy weather that is the forecast in Queensland, the team winning the toss could opt to field first.Also Read - AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Match at Carrara Oval, Queensland 1:40 PM IST October 5, Wednesday

Here are the details of When and Where to Watch Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I online and on tv in India

Where can you watch Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I on TV?

You can watch Australia vs West Indies T20I series 2022 on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I online?

You can watch Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I 2022 online on Sonlyliv.

When Will Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I Start in India?

The 1st T20I match between Australia vs West Indies will start at 1:40 PM IST.

Where is Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I being played?

Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played at Carrara, Queensland.

Probable Playing XI

AUS: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

WI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith and Yannic Cariah.