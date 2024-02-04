Home

Australia vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To WATCH

Australia vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, FREE Live Streaming: Viewers can watch all three Australia vs West Indies ODI matches live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app for free in India. The AUS vs WI ODI Series will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

AUS vs WI, 1st ODI Live streaming. (Pic: X)

Australia vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS vs WI on TV, Laptop, Desktop in India: After the red-ball leg, it is time for the white-ball leg and the two teams meet each other at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground for the opening ODI. Both sides will look to start on a winning note. Interesting to see if the Windies can challenge the hosts like they did in Tests or not.

How to watch Australia vs West Indies ODI Series live telecast and get live streaming in India?

Probable Playing XI

Australia: TM Head, Steve Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, C Green, JP Inglis (wk), J Fraser-McGurk, MW Short, AM Hardie, Sean Abbott, A Zampa, Xavier Bartlett

West Indies: A Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (C), Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Y Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, G Moti-Kanhai, OC McCoy

Squads:

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Lance Morris

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Kjorn Ottley, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie

