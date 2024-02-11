Home

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online And On Tv In India

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Hosts Australia are just a victory away from sealing the three-match T20I series against West Indies as they won the first match by 11 runs. On the other hand, the Windies will also look to win the game as they have already lost the first match. This match will be important for both teams as T20 World Cup is coming in less than six months.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I online and on TV in India:

How to watch Australia vs West Indies T20I Series live telecast and get live streaming in India?

Viewers can watch all three Australia vs West Indies T20I matches live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app for free in India. The AUS vs WI T20I Series will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford

Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Jason Behrendorff, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade

